Video: First Teaser From Beyoncé HBO Documentary Features Pregnancy Footage, PDA with Jay-Z

Two weeks ago, HBO announced that they would be airing a documentary about Beyoncé, directed by none other than Beyoncé herself. “Everybody knows Beyoncé’s music, but few know Beyoncé the person,” Michael Lombardo, HBO president of programming, stated. “Along with electrifying footage of Beyoncé onstage, this unique special looks beyond the glamour to reveal a vibrant, vulnerable, unforgettable woman.”

Now, with the release of the first teaser, it’s clear that Lombardo wasn’t kidding. Although it’s only 25 seconds long, there’s plenty of action-packed footage–including scenes of Beyoncé rubbing her pregnant belly and sharing romantic moments with hubby Jay-Z. If this is what we’re seeing in less than half a minute, we can’t imagine how much we’ll get to see in the full film.

The documentary is set to air on February 16, but be sure to watch this new teaser above and let us know your thoughts!