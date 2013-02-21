Video Street Style: Photographer and designer Ashley Rowe is all about minimalism; won’t wear florals

For street style fans, there are few environments that offer better viewing options than Fashion Week, where editors, insiders, and trend-setters converge on New York, Paris, London, and Milan to see the latest designer collections.

While clicking through countless photos of all the fabulouly diverse outfits showgoers wear is an activity we’ll never tire of, we’re always left wanting just a little bit more than the obligatory “what are you wearing” sound bites. Why each person bought the items they did, how they define their style, who they are when the posing’s done.

That said, we decided to take the street style phenomenon a step further—with video! Yes, that’s right: Short on-the-spot clips of folks who really caught our eye around Fashion Week, filling us in on everything from their favorite shows, personal style philosophies, and, of course, insight into why they dress how they do.

Next up: Photographer and fashion designer Ashley Rowe, whose minimalist all-white ensemble (and super-subtle blue ombre hair) has us totally obsessed. Not only was it effortlessly chic, but it was a nice antidote to the kaleidoscopic fashion madness we witnessed outside Jeremy Scott’s show at Milk Studios, where we first spotted Rowe. She was hard at work snapping street style for a variety of publications—including her own street style blog—but took a minute to chat with us about her personal style—including the trend she’s “trying” to embrace.

Be sure to check out more style-on-the-street videos and photos right here our Street Style section!

More:

Video Street Style: Joy Adaeze Raids Grandma’s Closet, Loves Bold Jewelry

Video Street Style: Meaghan Moynahan is All Business From 9 to 5; Leopard and Sequins After