Video street style: Meaghan Moynahan is conservative from 9 to 5, but sequins and leopard after

For street style fans, there are few environments that offer better viewing options than Fashion Week, where editors, insiders, and trend-setters converge on New York, Paris, London, and Milan to see the latest designer collections.

While clicking through countless photos of all the fabulouly diverse outfits showgoers wear is an activity we’ll never tire of, we’re always left wanting just a little bit more than the obligatory “what are you wearing” sound bites. Why each person bought the items they did, how they define their style, who they are when the posing’s done.

That said, we decided to take the street style phenomenon a step further—with video! Yes, that’s right: Short on-the-spot clips of folks who really caught our eye around Fashion Week, filling us in on everything from their favorite shows, personal style philosophies, and, of course, insight into why they dress how they do.

Next up: Washington DC resident and government worker by day, style blogger by night Meaghan Moynahan, whose eclectic mix of sequin polka dots and leopard fur coat (“On sale right now at ASOS—36 bucks!” she told us), caught our attention. Moynahan writes the style blog District Sparkle, and told us that due to the conservative nature of her day job, she’s all about letting loose in the style department at NYFW.

Watch the video abouve and check back daily for more street style photos and video from the front lines of New York Fashion Week!

