Video Street Style: Joy Adaeze Raids Grandma’s Closet, Loves Bold Jewelry

For street style fans, there are few environments that offer better viewing options than Fashion Week, where editors, insiders, and trend-setters converge on New York, Paris, London, and Milan to see the latest designer collections.

While clicking through countless photos of all the fabulouly diverse outfits showgoers wear is an activity we’ll never tire of, we’re always left wanting just a little bit more than the obligatory “what are you wearing” sound bites. Why each person bought the items they did, how they define their style, who they are when the posing’s done.

That said, we decided to take the street style phenomenon a step further—with video! Yes, that’s right: Short on-the-spot clips of folks who really caught our eye around Fashion Week, filling us in on everything from their favorite shows, personal style philosophies, and, of course, insight into why they dress how they do.

First up: fashion writer and style blogger Joy Adaeze, whose bright blue Prabal Gurung x Target dress (which she scored at the pre-sale press bash on Wednesday night), killer accessories, and overall pleasant energy caught our attention. Adaeze seemed truly glad to be at NYFW—she was covering the shows for The Huffington Post, BeBe’s blog, and HelloBeautiful.com—and was more than happy to chat with us about all things style.

Watch the video abouve and check back daily for more street style video from the front lines of New York Fashion Week!