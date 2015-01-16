Watch Women Get Asked Dumb, Sexist Questions on the Red Carpet

We love red carpet fashion as much as the next person, but it’s a pretty sad state of affairs when “who are you wearing?” and “what did you eat today?” are the only questions being asked of our women stars, which ultimately shapes how they’re then covered in the media.

To drive that point home, Upworthy hilariously spliced together all the inane things women get asked on the red carpet—along with moments from Cate Blanchett and Scarlett Johansson pondering out loud how ridiculous it is.

Watch the video below, and as we head into red carpet season, let’s start demanding more equality in these interviews!