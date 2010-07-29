Video Recap: Relive The Magic Of The StyleCaster Summer Series Part 2

After an awesome night out, who doesn’t love to relive the magic? Catch the artful recap video above to get a glimpse of all of the night’s fun provided by bands extraordinaire Lemonade and Miss TK & The Revenge and mix specialists DJs Au Revoir Simone and Neil Jackson.

Thanks to those who partied like rockstars at Santos and for those who weren’t able to show face at the StyleCaster Summer Concert Series Part 2 we apologize in advance for the jealousy this video may induce.

Peruse a very cool slide show of the epic evening’s pics for even more recent nostalgia.



Credits:

Director: Blake Martin, StyleCaster

Videography: Blake Martin and Irina Dvalidze, StyleCaster

Editor: Irina Dvalidze, StyleCaster

Music: Red Lite by Miss TK & The Revenge



