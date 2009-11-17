“Video Phone” Music Video Debuts With Beyonce and Lady Gaga

Beyonce‘s music video for “Video Phone” featuring Lady Gaga finally debuted!

The stills had leaked earlier yesterday and the video for the music video makes even less sense than the stills. If the video has been taken down by the time you can watch it, just imagine the girls spastically popping their asses a lot and shooting super soakers with strobe lights inside.

The choreography is very, “Beyonce,” and by that I mean, “crotch shot after perpetual crotch shot.” The dance sequence between Beyonce and Lady Gaga is fun and I wish it went on for longer.

Somehow, seeing Lady Gaga without a lace crown over her face or trapped in the center of a metal universe, is actually MORE distracting than seeing her in perma-costume. She looks like a really attractive, fully-toothed Amy Winehouse…So, yes, she’s attractive…?

Still no idea what this song is supposed to mean…