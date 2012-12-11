Video: See Miranda Kerr and The Other Victoria’s Secret Angels Stumble Through “Deck the Halls”

Finally, something the near-perfect Victoria’s Secret Angels can’t do: Sing!

Today, Victoria’s Secret released a holiday video featuring some of its most notable Angels, including Miranda Kerr, Candice Swanepoel, Doutzen Kroes, Alessandra Ambrosio, Lily Aldridge, and Erin Heatherton, each putting their own, uh, unique spin on the Christmas classic “Deck the Halls”—and the results are pretty funny.

While the ladies start off okay—if humorously off-key—they all start to forget the words about 45 seconds in. They laugh it off, with Kerr proclaiming, “We don’t sing this down under!”

Even if they can’t carry a tune to save their lives, one thing’s for sure—looking that amazing in undies trumps the ability to flawlessly sing a Christmas song.