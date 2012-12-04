Video: See Kate Bosworth Croon A Classic Christmas Carol In Topshop’s Holiday Campaign

We think it’s safe to say that Kate Bosworth is a total babe. Not only does the actress know how to work a red carpet, she almost always looks flawless, so it’s not surprisingly that Topshop decided to feature the stylish starlet in its mega holiday campaign. As part of the multifaceted campaign, the high-street store has launched its first-ever Christmas movie, a 360 degree interactive digital ad which features the actress crooning “Winter Wonderland” in a custom-made Topshop dress. The short film directed by Michael Polish—who also happens to be Bosworth’s fiance—can be watched online, in stores, and on digital billboards.

Okay first of all, how cute is this dress? Talk about the perfect holiday soiree look! We’re loving the just- right amount of embellishments, and its chic form-fitting (but not constricting!) shape. As if that weren’t enough, eager shoppers will be able to buy the makeup Bosworth wears on Topshop’s website, as well purchase her version of the classic Christmas song on iTunes.

This isn’t the first campaign Bosworth has scored: She was previously the face of CK Jeans, showed off her vocal chops in a Cotton Incorporated ad, and was featured in Vanessa Bruno’s Fall 2011 collection. Watch the video above!

