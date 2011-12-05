Video: Karlie Kloss’s Body Really Does Look That Way

Coined as the photoshoot heard/seen/mesmerized around the world, Karlie Kloss’s Italian Vogue photoshoot has made big news since it hit the stacks and web just a mere week ago sporting only a bit more than her birthday suit. As if to only confirm that she is in fact real and not a superhuman or that retouching is the new photography, a video has been released showcasing Karlie working it out on set for Steven Meisel.

We’re not quite sure if we were secretly hoping that it would come to light that she had been majorly photoshopped or if we should be inspired to hit the gym multiple times a day. Either way, it’s awesome to see this ex-ballerina bending, leaning, and falling all in the name of photography and fashion. What do you think of the video?

Photo courtesy of Italian Vogue.