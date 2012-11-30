Video: The First Trailer For Season 2 Of “Girls” is Finally Here, And It’s Amazing

After what feels like years of anticipation (but was actually only about six months), the trailer for the second season of HBO’s hit series “Girls” is finally here. From the two minute preview, it appears we can look forward to a darker, more adult season, with each character delving deeper into issues only touched upon in season 1.

Hannah (Lena Dunham) is growing more confident with her body and sexuality, Marnie (Allison Williams) is unemployed and struggling with the fact that she’s not perfect, Shoshanna (Zosia Mamet) is discovering life post-virginity, and Jessa (Jemima Kirke) navigates married life. As an awesome sidenote, it also features Ellie Goulding’s song “Anything Could Happen.”

As huge fans of the show, we’re stoked for the new season, which premieres January 13 on HBO at 10 p.m. Watch the preview above and let us know your thoughts!