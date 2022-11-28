‘Elden Ring’ Has Never Been Cheaper—Here Are the Best Cyber Monday Deals on Video Games

Scroll To See More Images

The Game of the Year Awards are inching closer and thanks to Cyber Monday 2022 deals on video games, you can score some of these incredible titles at the cheapest price they’ve ever been. Intrigued? Read on.

2022 has been an intense year for the gaming industry and has truly delivered some masterpieces. Marking somewhat of a return to business-as-usual after the pandemic, developers have delivered some instant classics. We’ve seen some huge AAA innovations, sequels and indie-developed darlings capable of standing on their own against some of the biggest titles in the industry.

In February, the highly anticipated Elden Ring, the brainchild of author George R. R. Martin (Game of Thrones) was released and received instant critical acclaim with a score of 96 on Metacritic. Forbes wrote: “Elden Ring is a stunning achievement from a literal video game architecture perspective, along with creating a difficult but not wildly punishing game that everyone, even non-Soulsborne devotees, should be able to enjoy. I have not been this impressed with an open world since Skyrim, and Elden Ring even surpasses that in many ways. It’s an easy game to recommend to anyone and everyone, and deserves the explosive sales success we’ve seen, dwarfing old FromSoft records.” Then, there was Horizon Forbidden West, the follow-up to 2017’s Horizon Zero Dawn, which GameRant said was “step above its fellow open world games because it goes out of its way to ensure that everything is worth doing, not just the main story.” What’s more, you can score some of 2022’s greatest titles at a massive discount. Here are the best Cyber Monday video game deals.

Read on for the best Cyber Monday video deals for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and the Nintendo Switch.

Best Cyber Monday PlayStation 5 Deals

If you’re a PS devotee, you’ll want to check out these deals on some of their best titles, including exclusives.

The Last of Us is Naughty Dog’s post-apocalyptic masterpiece. Follow Ellie and Joel as they navigate a treacherous Boston in search of the mysterious and elusive rebel group the Fireflys in this PlayStation exclusive. If you were looking to get into The Last of Us universe ahead of the HBO series next year, this is your best opportunity as at $49.99, you’re saving a whole $20 on this narrative-rich gaming experience.

Hideo Kojima’s groundbreaking, albeit divisive Death Stranding, features an array of famous faces including The Walking Dead‘s Norman Reedus, Margaret Qualley and Guillermo Del Toro. It’s the United States following a cataclysmic event. You play as a glorified courier, Sam (Reedus) tasked with delivering supplies to isolated colonies and reconnecting them. Some call it a masterpiece, others call it slow, but either way you look at it, at $19.99, you’re saving a massive $30. Go see what all the fuss is about.

Set during the invasion of Japan by the Mongol Empire in 1274 that began on the Island of Tsushima, you play as the samurai Jin Sakai in this absolutely captivating, open-world action-adventure game that won the hearts of critics the world over. The Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut includes a whole new island, Iki, to explore as well as the original game landscape. You’re getting all of this for just $29.99, down from $69.99, which is a massive saving of $40. Considering this game clocks in at around 45 hours (if you’re a completionist), that’s a huge amount of value.

Picture this: You find yourself in a post-human, post-apocalyptic future inhabited by robots. You have to find your way back to your family. Except you’re a cat. That’s the premise of Stray, the indie darling just nominated for Game of the Year. It’s now $29.99, which is a $10 discount from the original price of $39.99. You won’t want to miss this one.

A real Game of the Year contender, the epic Elden Ring from FromSoftware is the perfect intro to the Souls-like genre for newbies. Its open-world environment is absolutely gorgeous, encouraging exploration like never before. Tackle formidable foes with the strategic combat FromSoft is best known for, in a fantasy world that only George R. R. Martin (Game of Thrones) could create. Best of all, this quick classic is cheaper than usual, at $35 down from $59.99.

There’s nothing much more fun than following the adventures of Nathan Drake, the history-obsessed treasure hunter in the UNCHARTED series. This Legacy of Thieves Collection includes two critically-acclaimed games: UNCHARTED 4: A Thief’s End and UNCHARTED: The Lost Legacy, meaning for just $19.99 you’re getting two games for the price of one—and at a $30 discount.

There are few video game developers that truly get their source material like Insomniac Games. Insomniac get what gamers want from a Spider-Man game; web-slinging around a bustling New York City and taking down criminals with smooth, nimble combat like no other game out there. This Miles Morales installment picks up shortly after the events of the first Spider-Man game; where Miles has been left to fend for the city while his idol Peter Parker is on vacation. Discover new explosive powers that separate him from his mentor and save the city once again. Plus, you’re saving $20 this Cyber Monday.

Best Xbox Series X/S Cyber Monday Deals

Looking to update your Xbox games library? Look no further for bargains.

More an interactive movie than a video game, The Quarry

is a survival-horror game set at a school camp, where nine teenage counselors are plunged into an unpredictable night of terror. Over the course of the night, you play as each of the nine characters and, depending on your choices, some of them may not make it through til sunrise. This game flew under the radar a bit when it first came out so it’s at a 67% discount, there’s never been a better time to try it. It’s Just $19.93 down from $59.99.

The first time Square Enix forayed into the Marvel Universe with Marvel’s Avengers, it… didn’t go so well. The game wasn’t well received by critics or players. It’s unfortunate because those negative reviews tainted what would be a really fantastic release in Guardians of the Galaxy: no microtransactions, no multiplayer, and a great story. According to a review by IGN: “Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy nicely balances a goofy, action-filled adventure with some genuinely heartfelt story moments, and the choices you’re given can add some surprising personal twists to your particular playthrough.” You can get it for $14.99 down from $34.99. That’s a saving of $20. Huge.

For the football fan, you can’t miss Madden NFL 2023 with, for the first time, its namesake coach John Madden on the cover. The game introduces the all-new FieldSENSE Gameplay System, which provides the foundation for consistent, ultra-realistic gameplay, and equips players with more control at all positions in every mode. Score this iconic title for $34.99, which is $35 off the original price.

Likely the last in the Tombraider reboot series (though surely not the final ever in the franchise) comes Shadow of the Tombraider from Crystal Dynamics and Square Enix. IGN said the environments “deliver a wonderfully eerie atmosphere too. An omnipresent cult, an unnerving, string-based score, and an aggressive subterranean enemy type, The Yaaxil, mean Shadow of the Tomb Raider frequently feels like a horror game, which makes for wonderfully tense exploration as you wade through mountains of bodies or hear an animalistic growl in the distance. Once again, there’s that clever homage being paid to the 1996 original; in this instance to its weird, psychedelic heart.” Get your hands on it for just $17.99, down from $24.99.

Best Cyber Monday Deals on Nintendo Switch Games

The best in handheld gaming, courtesy of Nintendo.

One of the newest games in the Sonic franchise, Sonic Frontiers, which was released in November 2022, sees players play as Sonic the Hedgehog as he explores the mysterious Starfall Islands to collect the Chaos Emeralds after he and his friends are separated after falling through a wormhole. The game includes both classic Sonic elements, such as rings and grind rails, and integrates them into the franchise’s first open-world concept where players must solve puzzles and challenges and collect items to fight against enemy robots and titans. The game was well-reviewed by critics and fans for its open-world concept, story and soundtrack. Sonic Frontiers is on sale for $39.99 for Cyber Monday, $20 off its original price of $59.99.

If you loved Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes is the perfect sequel. Released in June 2022, Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes is a spinoff of Fire Emblem: Three Houses and a follow-up to 2017’s Fire Emblem Warriors. The game is an action role-playing hack-and-slash video game set in the same universe. The game sees players control a protagonist named Shez, a mercenary whose team was killed by Three Houses’ Byleth in battle. The game follows Shezz as they join the academy of Garreg Mach Monastery and become a student of one of three houses. Like Three Houses, Three Hopes allows players to choose which house to join and which story to follow. Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes is on sale for $35 for Cyber Monday, $24.99 off its original price of $59.99.

Another excellent Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday 2022 deal is the Mario Kart Live Home Circuit, which is on sale for $60. The accessory lets users connect their Nintendo Switch to a real-life Mario Kart that they can drive around in the real world, as Mario races on the Switch screen. The game also comes with Mario Kart-themed gates to customize their own real-world course, as well as a Luigi version for fans of Mario’s brother. The game has been reviewed more than 1,000 times and is rated 4.7 stars.

If you grew up with fond memories of The Legend of Zelda on Nintendo 64, you’ll be pleased to know the game (and universe) has maintained that charm and whimsy going into the new generation of gaming consoles. Zelda: Breath of the Wild is as gorgeous as you’d hope it’d be—a vast, sprawling open world with puzzles to solve, creatures to slay and mysteries to uncover. It’s so unique, it actually won a BAFTA for Game Innovation in 2018 among a slew of other awards. And what’s more, you can now get it for $19 cheaper than it is normally, at $40.99 down from $59.99. See why IGN said Breath of the Wild is “a masterclass in open-world design and a watershed game that reinvents a 30-year-old franchise. It presents a wonderful sandbox full of mystery, dangling dozens upon dozens of tantalizing things in front of you that just beg to be explored.” And get caught up before the sequel, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, comes out in March 2023.

