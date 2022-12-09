The PS5 Is on a Rare Sale at This Unexpected Place—Save $100s on the PS5, Nintendo Switch & Xbox Series While the Deal Lasts

Scroll To See More Images

Game on. This video game sale from an unexpected retailer will save gamers hundreds of dollars on the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5 and more consoles.

Along with consoles, the sale also includes fan-favorite games, from the award-winning God of War: Ragnarök to Spider-Man: Miles Morales. If you missed out on the Animal Crossing: New Horizons craze back in the height of the pandemic, look no further because these deals have you covered on coveted special editions New Horizon-themed Nintendo Switch consoles.

So what are the best video game sales of 2022? Read on for how to score hundreds of dollars off the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series XS.

The PlayStation 5, the fifth model of Sony’s PlayStation video game consoles, launched in November 2020 and has since sold more than 13.4 million units, with hundreds of thousands of customers on the waitlist for their own console. In a review in 2022, Toms Guide called the PS5 the “future of console gaming.” Along with 4K gaming, the PS5 includes a lightning-fast SSD and immersive 3D audio, as well as a clean and attractive interface that features serious improvements from his predecessor, the PlayStation 4. The PS5’s signature DualSense controller has also been described as the “most next-gen thing” about the console. The controller comes with haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, and built-in speakers for a brilliant, immersive gaming experience. According to Tom’s Guide, the load times are also lightning-fast compared to the PS4, with dozens of seconds shaved off precious gaming time. Included in a DualSense wireless controller, a dual charging dock, wired headphones and vouchers to Sonys Game Variety Suite and Family Game & Services Suite for more free gaming fun.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales is based on Marvel Comics’ first Black Spider-Man, Miles Morales, and is based on both Miles’ comics, as well as the 2018 animated movie, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which won the Oscar Best Animated Feature at the 91st Academy Awards and is credited for popularizing Miles with the general public. The game is a spin-off and continuation of 2018’s Marvel’s Spider-Man (which is one of the PlayStation 4’s best-selling games of all time) and follows Miles he fights crime as the second Spider-Man to save his neighborhood of Harlem, New York City, from a war between the Roxxon Energy Corporation and the Tinker’s high-tech criminal army, the Underground.

Based on Norse mythology and a direct sequel to God Of War, God of War: Ragnarök is set in ancient Scandinavia and features series protagonist Kratos and his teenage son Atreus. It focuses on Ragnarök, the event which is central to Norse mythology and was foretold to happen in the previous game after Kratos killed the Aesir god Baldur. The game was met with critical acclaim and ultimately won Game of the Year at the Titanium awards.

Not ready to settle down with games yet? No worries, we got you covered! The PS5 Digital Console with PSN Card, Accessories & Vouchers is still the perfect deal for any video game aficionado. "The PS5 is a genuine leap forward for console gaming, offering gorgeous 4K performance, stunningly fast load times and a truly game-changing controller that makes playing games more immersive and tactile than ever. It plays nearly all PS4 games, and, in many cases, allows them to run and load better than ever before," Toms Guide wrote. The PS5 Digital Console with PSN Card, Accessories & Vouchersalso includes a wireless controller, a dual charging dock, a silicone sleeve and vouchers to Microsoft's Game Essentials and Family Game & Services Gold for more free gaming fun.

It's the newest addition to the Nintendo Switch family. The Nintendo Switch OLED is a incredibly versatile console-to-handheld system that you know and love gets an upgrade — boasting a 7″ OLED touch display for vivid color and crisp contrast, plus a wide adjustable stand, wired LAN port, and 64GB storage. The bundle includes Pokemon Legends: Arceus which serves as a prequel to Pokémon Diamond and Pearl. Pokémon Legends: Arceus takes you through time in the Hisui region based on the island of Hokkaido during early Japanese colonization. Centered around exploration of the region's several open areas populated with Pokémon, and like all the predecessors, challenges you to get the most Pokémon for your Pokedex. The bundle also includes a switch dock, Joy-Con L controller, Joy-Con R controller, two wrist straps, Joy-Con grip, HDMI cable, and AC adapter; Pokemon Legends Arceus, carry case, cleaning cloth, wipes, tempered glass screen protector, and voucher.

Be the mayor of your own town with Nintendo Switch’s Animal Crossing: New Horizons bundle. Released in March 2020, Animal Crossing: New Horizons is the fifth installment in the Animal Crossing series and sees players control a character who moves to a deserted island after buying a getaway package from Tom Nook, a raccoon who owns the village store. The game continues with players accomplishing tasks, customizing the island how they choose and developing a community of animal residents. Animal Crossing: New Horizons was a commercial and critical success with critics and fans praising the game play and the customizable options. The game—which has been called the best game in the Animal Crossing series—has sold more than 39.38 million copies across the world and was a contender for several Game of the Year awards. It is the second best-selling game on the Nintendo Switch and the best-selling game of all time in Japan.

Along with a copy of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, the bundle also joy-con controllers, an Animal Crossing-themed Nintendo Switch decorated with an island and Tom Nook and his sons, and an accessories kit for more gaming fun.

The Xbox Series S is the smallest Xbox yet, but its power is so mighty. The console is equipped with AMD's Zen 2 and RDNA 2 architectures, plus DirectX ray tracing that delivers true-to-life lighting, shadows, and accurate reflections to create dynamic, living worlds. Even with its compact size, this futuristic console gives you 1440p gaming resolution at up to 120 frames-per-second. And while its memory may sound smaller (512GB) than expected, it's powered by a custom NVMe solid-state drive instead of a standard hard drive, meaning load times are going to go down significantly. The bundle includes a game controller and a 3-month membership card so you're ready to game once it arrives.