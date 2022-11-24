‘Elden Ring’ Has Never Been Cheaper—Here Are the Best Black Friday Deals on Video Games

Scroll To See More Images

The Game of the Year Awards are inching closer and thanks to Black Friday 2022 deals on video games, you can score some of these incredible titles at the cheapest price they’ve ever been. Intrigued? Read on.

2022 has been an intense year for the gaming industry and it has truly delivered some masterpieces in the process. Marking somewhat of a return to business-as-usual after the pandemic, developers have delivered some instant classics. We’ve seen some AAA innovations, sequels and indie-developed darlings capable of standing on their own against some of the biggest titles in the industry.

In February, the highly anticipated Elden Ring, the brainchild of author George R. R. Martin (Game of Thrones) was released and received instant critical acclaim with a score of 96 on Metacritic. Forbes wrote: “Elden Ring is a stunning achievement from a literal video game architecture perspective, along with creating a difficult but not wildly punishing game that everyone, even non-Soulsborne devotees, should be able to enjoy. I have not been this impressed with an open world since Skyrim, and Elden Ring even surpasses that in many ways. It’s an easy game to recommend to anyone and everyone, and deserves the explosive sales success we’ve seen, dwarfing old FromSoft records.” Then, there was Horizon Forbidden West, the follow-up to 2017’s Horizon Zero Dawn, which GameRant said was “step above its fellow open world games because it goes out of its way to ensure that everything is worth doing, not just the main story.” What’s more, you can score some of 2022’s greatest titles at a massive discount. Here are the best Black Friday video game deals.

Best Black Friday Video Game Deals

Read on for the best Black Friday video deals for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and the Nintendo Switch.

Best Black Friday PlayStation 5 Deals

If you’re a PS devotee, you’ll want to check out these deals on some of their best titles, including exclusives.

The Last of Us is Naughty Dog’s post-apocalyptic masterpiece. Follow Ellie and Joel as they navigate a treacherous Boston in search of the mysterious and elusive rebel group the Fireflys in this PlayStation exclusive. If you were looking to get into The Last of Us universe ahead of the HBO series next year, this is your best opportunity as at $49.99, you’re saving a whole $20 on this narrative-rich gaming experience.

Set during the invasion of Japan by the Mongol Empire in 1274 that began on the Island of Tsushima, you play as the samurai Jin Sakai in this absolutely captivating, open-world action-adventure game that won the hearts of critics the world over. The Ghosts of Tsushima Director’s Cut includes a whole new island, Iki, to explore as well as the original game landscape. You’re getting all of this for just $29.99, down from $69.99, which is a massive saving of $40. Considering this game clocks in at around 45 hours (if you’re a completionist), that’s a huge amount of value.

Picture this: You find yourself in a post-human, post-apocalyptic future inhabited by robots. You have to find your way back to your family. Except you’re a cat. That’s the premise of Stray, the indie darling just nominated for Game of the Year. It’s now $29.99, which is a $10 discount from the original price of $39.99. You won’t want to miss this one.

Hideo Kojima’s groundbreaking, albeit divisive Death Stranding, features an array of famous faces including The Walking Dead‘s Norman Reedus, Margaret Qualley and Guillermo Del Toro. It’s the United States following a cataclysmic event. You play as a glorified courier, Sam (Reedus) tasked with delivering supplies to isolated colonies and reconnecting them. Some call it a masterpiece, others call it slow, but either way you look at it, at $19.99, you’re saving a massive $30. Go see what all the fuss is about.

There’s nothing much more fun than following the adventures of Nathan Drake, the history-obsessed treasure hunter in the UNCHARTED series. This Legacy of Thieves Collection

includes two critically-acclaimed games: UNCHARTED 4: A Thief’s End and UNCHARTED: The Lost Legacy, meaning for just $19.99 you’re getting two games for the price of one—and at a $30 discount.

A real Game of the Year contender, the epic Elden Ring from FromSoftware is the perfect intro to the Souls-like genre for newbies. Its open-world environment is absolutely gorgeous, encouraging exploration like never before. Tackle formidable foes with the strategic combat FromSoft is best known for, in a fantasy world that only George R. R. Martin (Game of Thrones) could create. Best of all, this quick classic is cheaper than usual, at $35 down from $59.99.

If you love the survival-horror genre, there’s never been a better time to get into the Resident Evil series with Resident Evil Village, the latest installment in the franchise. It’s the eighth game overall in this critically acclaimed series, picking up straight after the events of the seventh. But you don’t have to have played all the others as Village can be enjoyed on its own.

Best Xbox Series X/S Black Friday Deals

Looking to update your Xbox games library? Look no further for bargains.

More an interactive movie than a video game, The Quarry

is a survival-horror game set at a school camp, where nine teenage counselors are plunged into an unpredictable night of terror. Over the course of the night, you play as each of the nine characters and, depending on your choices, some of them may not make it through til sunrise. This game flew under the radar a bit when it first came out so it’s at a 72% discount, there’s never been a better time to try it. It’s Just $17 down from $59.99.

The first time Square Enix forayed into the Marvel Universe with Marvel’s Avengers, it… didn’t go so well. The game wasn’t well received by critics or players. It’s unfortunate because those negative reviews tainted what would be a really fantastic release in Guardians of the Galaxy: no microtransactions, no multiplayer, and a great story. According to a review by IGN: “Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy nicely balances a goofy, action-filled adventure with some genuinely heartfelt story moments, and the choices you’re given can add some surprising personal twists to your particular playthrough.” You can get it for $14.99 down from $59.99, which is a saving of 75%. Huge.

For the football fan, you can’t miss Madden NFL 2023 with, for the first time, its namesake coach John Madden on the cover. The game introduces the all-new FieldSENSE Gameplay System, which provides the foundation for consistent, ultra-realistic gameplay, and equips players with more control at all positions in every mode. Score this iconic title for $29.99, which is $40 (57%) off the original price.

Likely the last in the Tombraider reboot series (though surely not the final ever in the franchise) comes Shadow of the Tombraider from Crystal Dynamics and Square Enix. IGN said the environments “deliver a wonderfully eerie atmosphere too. An omnipresent cult, an unnerving, string-based score, and an aggressive subterranean enemy type, The Yaaxil, mean Shadow of the Tomb Raider frequently feels like a horror game, which makes for wonderfully tense exploration as you wade through mountains of bodies or hear an animalistic growl in the distance. Once again, there’s that clever homage being paid to the 1996 original; in this instance to its weird, psychedelic heart.” Get your hands on it for just $17.99, down from $24.99.

Best Black Friday Deals on Nintendo Switch Games

The best in handheld gaming, courtesy of Nintendo.

Move aside, Mario. There’s a new mustache man in Mushroom Kingdom. Released in 2021, WarioWare: Get It Together!

is the 10th installment in the WarioWare series and sees players complete microgames where they complete an objective in just a few seconds. The game—which has sold more than one million copies since its release—follows Wario and his friends as they’ve been sucked inside a gaming device and must complete microgames to save themselves. Along with a one-layer mode, WarioWare: Get It Together also has a two-player mode where two players control a group of characters and alternate completing microgrames. WarioWare: Get It Together! is on sale for $29

for Black Friday, $20 off its original price of $49.99

WariorWare: Get It Together!

is on sale for $29 at Amazon

.

One of the newest games in the Sonic franchise, Sonic Frontiers, which was released in November 2022, sees players play as Sonic the Hedgehog as he explores the mysterious Starfall Islands to collect the Chaos Emeralds after he and his friends are separated after falling through a wormhole. The game includes both classic Sonic elements, such as rings and grind rails, and integrates them into the franchise’s first open-world concept where players must solve puzzles and challenges and collect items to fight against enemy robots and titans. The game was well-reviewed by critics and fans for its open-world concept, story and soundtrack. Sonic Frontiers is on sale for $39.99 for Black Friday, $20 off from its original price of $59.99.

Sonic Frontiers is on sale for $39.99 at Best Buy.

If you loved Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes is the perfect sequel. Released in June 2022, Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes is a spinoff of Fire Emblem: Three Houses and a follow-up to 2017’s Fire Emblem Warriors. The game is an action role-playing hack and slash video game set in the same universe as Fire Emblem: Three Houses. The game sees players control a protagonist named Shez, a mercenary whose team was killed by Three Houses’ Byleth in battle. The game follows Shezz as they join the academy of Garreg Mach Monastery and become a student of one of three houses. Like Three Houses, Three Hopes allows players to choose which house to join and which story to follow. Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes is on sale for $35 for Black Friday, $24.99 off its original price of $59.99.

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes is on sale for $35 at Walmart.

Another excellent Nintendo Switch Black Friday 2022 deal is the Mario Kart Live Home Circuit, which is on sale for $60. The accessory—which is $30 off its original price of $99—lets users connect their Nintendo Switch to a real-life Mario Kart that they can drive around in the real world, as Mario races on the Switch screen. The game also comes with Mario Kart-themed gates to customize their own real-world course, as well as a Luigi version for fans of Mario’s brother. The game has been reviewed more than 1,000 times and is rated 4.7 stars.

Mario Kart Live Home Circuit is on sale for $60 at Walmart.

If you love the Just Dance series, Just Dance 2023 is a must-have in your collection. Released in November 2022, Just Dance 2023—which is the fifth installment in the Just Dance series and one of the newest games on the Nintendo Switch—is a dance rhythm game where players must mimic their on-screen dancer’s choreography to a chosen song using Nintendo Switch’s Joy-Con controllers. Just Dance 2023 also introduces a story-based mode called “Enter the Danceverses,” where players control a character named Sara who is summoned to the Danceverse by the Danceverse prince, Wanderlust, after coming across an object known as the Disco Ball that’s dropped into the real world. The mode follows Sara as she saves the Danceverse from the evil Night Swan, while recruiting other Just Dancers. Songs in Just Dance 2023 include 2022 hits like Harry Styles’ “As It Was” and K-pop songs like BTS’ “Boy With Luv” featuring Halsey and “Dynamite.” Just Dance 2023 is on sale for $29.99, $30 off its original price of $59.99 for Black Friday.

Just Dance 2023 is on sale for $29.99 at Walmart.

