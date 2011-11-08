VIDEO: Emily Schuman Is StyleMint’s New Guest Stylist

StyleMint brings together two of our favorite things: The Olsens and the perfect tee. And now they’re throwing Emily Schuman, writer of the blog Cupcakes and Cashmere, into the mix. Schuman is November’s guest stylist for the StyleMint website and to commemorate this event, she stars in two short videos for the website.

In a sit down interview Schuman describes her blog and loves (which involve food and fashion. Yum!). Then, in an adorable clip shot to the tune of Straight on til Morning by Tessa and the Typecast, Schuman styles various StyleMint tees, including her pick of the month, into chic, accessible ensembles.

Check out the two videos below, and make sure you pay attention for a special discount promo code!