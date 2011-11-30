Video: Dance It Out With Victoria Beckham

If there’s one thing we love more than catching the rare smile from Victoria Beckham, it’s seeing her clothing line flourish. Partnering with Quentin Jones and Another Magazine, her denim line is featured in a short and catchy video that’s a pinch reminiscent of the Gap’s Mellow Yellow ad campaigns.

We love the pseudo-animated craft technique of the video and the girls look super-cute in their little ankle-grazing denim and perfect jean shorts. Not to mention, did you catch those amazing boyfriend cut pants in the first few seconds? Rewind! They’re divine. Seeing as this ex-spice cadet is swinging from strength to strength, we wonder what’s left in the world for her to conquer.