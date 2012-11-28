Video: Watch British Fashion Award Winners Alexa Chung And Cara Delevingne Talk Style, It Girls, New Projects

Yesterday evening, Britain’s most influential and stylish crowd congregated to celebrate the annual British Fashion Awards. With categories ranging from “Designer of the Year” to “British Style Award,” the ceremony is essentially the Oscars of English fashion. Not a huge surprise that style It girl and general mover-and-shaker, Alexa Chung, walked away with her third British Style award, while one of our favorite budding style icons, Cara Delevingne scored the Model Of The Year award.

What’s more, we loved watching their adorable post-win chats, where they both dished a bit on a few projects they have in the works. Alexa eluded to “having a TV show in rehearsals,” (ahem, “Gossip Girl” fans) while Cara revealed that she “has a lot coming up in the next year, you’ll see some covers and campaigns and [I’m] hopefully moving into music and acting as well.” We hope this also means more seriously inspiring outfits coming from both ladies.

Check out both of their videos to see more!



Videos courtesy of Rightster.