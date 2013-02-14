Video: Go behind-the-scenes at Victoria Beckham’s Fall 2013 collection

https://www.youtube.com/PnZFGnjX77M

Victoria Beckham made a huge splash this New York Fashion Week. Showing her Fall 2013 to an intimate—and exclusive—group of editors, buyers, and of course, a few celebrity pals, her menswear-influenced collection was well-received amongst critics. Perhaps due to the subtle shift away from evocations of her own wardrobe, Beckham killed it with her lemon-toned calf-length coats (that will surely be popping up on street style all-stars in no time) and demure office-ready dresses with just the tiniest dose of Posh’s signature silhouette-hugging sex appeal.

We always want to see how the collection actually comes together backstage from last-minute makeup touch-ups to lint-rolling the model line-up.

Check out the video above to get a glimpse of all the craziness behind-the-scenes and some exclusive runway footage!