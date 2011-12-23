Video: Banana Republic Gives The Gift Of Joy

It always makes our day to see someone doing good. In the video below Banana Republic teamed up with Virgin America to give the gift of joy this season. While holiday travels are nothing if not stressful, we’ve got to give a little standing ovation for one of our brand favorites. The passengers ofVirgin America Flight 837 from Chicago to SanFrancisco got quite the surprise while waiting for their own luggage — presents came down the conveyor belt instead!

Don’t worry though, Santa wasn’t checking this list — it specifically stated on the packages that they were for anyone, ‘naughty or nice.’ As passengers pulled out new sets of Banana Republic scarves and gloves we couldn’t help but smile, and get just a tad bit jealous.

Watch the video below and let us know what you think!