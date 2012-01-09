StyleCaster
Video: B Brian Atwood Takes It To The Fringe

Okay, so we’re really feeling this 1970s trend at the moment. We love channeling our inner Mick Jagger and sashaying our way to work in the morning, pretending we’re on a stage rather than a subway platform.

Needless to say, one of our ultimate footwear designers, Brian Atwood, totally picked up on this trend and translated it for his diffusion line, B Brian Atwood. The video below portrays his new fringe shoe, Cassiane, which is very hippie meets flapper. If you watch carefully, you can even catch a glimpse of the footwear master himself!

So, turn up the volume on your headphones and get ready to boogie down, it’s Monday after all!

