Video: Absolut Vodka Fêtes 25 Years Of Fashionable Collabs

Absolut Vodka has been responsible for many a great collaboration. Their Absolut Mode ads have represented everyone from Versace to Manolo Blahnik. Their latest partnership is with Gareth Pugh, the edgy, avant-garde English fashion designer.

To celebrate 25 years of cutting edge ads that marry the world of fashion with the alcohol that the industry loves oh so much, the company created a video that captures all the cool, fresh talent that made their mark on Absolut’s advertising.

Scroll down to check out the video. Trust us, it’s a great way to get in a Friday-happy mood.