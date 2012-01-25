Victoria’s Secret Wants You To Dress To Impress In The Sack

With almost every trend, decade and look being revolved around fashion’s ever-circulating doors, we’re always eager for something new(ish) to amp us up. That’s why when we caught the drift that fancy pants lingerie pun intended was going to be all the rage in 2012, we wanted to dance in the room in our skivvies.

I mean, what better way to feel confident than knowing you’ve got a little something special underneath that chunky sweater? Apparently, Victoria’s Secret agrees. Recently releasing a high-end line entitledVictoria’s Secret Designer Collection, they’re offering a slew of pieces spanning from bras to teddies. The line is still relatively affordable with prices ranging from $38 for a garter belt to kimonos checking off around $298.

We’re sure we’ll have to check it out, Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, just saying…

Photo via WWD.