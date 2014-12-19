Victoria’s Secret to Air a Swimwear Fashion Show

Drop that cookie (not really), because fashion’s biggest glitz-fest, The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, is reportedly set to film a special swimsuit edition. You read correctly, swim.

Fox News reports that Victoria’s Secret plans to film the swimwear show in Puerto Rico next year–and yes, you will be able to watch it, with VS planning to broadcast on CBS (and other networks) in over 190 countries and to a whopping 120 million viewers. It will also screen on the Victoria’s Secret website.

We imagine this will be just like the infamous, annual lingerie production, only with waterproof fabric, but we still have so many questions for Victoria’s Secret right now. Will Taylor Swift go for a trifecta and perform for the third time on a VS stage? Is this in addition to the annual lingerie show, or instead of? Will there be a million-dollar fantasy bikini?

The production budget for the 2015 swim show is a whopping $2 million, and 428 hotel rooms hotel rooms have already been reserved in Puerto Rico, suggesting planning is well underway.

The show will be set on the islands of Vieques and Palomino in Puerto Rico, so expect plenty of panoramic seaside shots to give your brain a break from Candace Swanepoel in a bikini.