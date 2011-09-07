Victoria’s Secret Supermodels are Elle’s October Cover Stars

Victoria’s Secret Models are dominating this October’s issue of Elle Magazine. Chanel Iman, Miranda Kerr, Doutzen Kroes, and Adriana Lima will be featured in a beach scene covershoot. The four beauties, no strangers to being photographed in the surf and sand, will be decked out in 80s style duds. Neon swimwear and gold chains? Yes, please!

Elle’s Creative Director Joe Zee hoped the bombshells would up fashion’s sex appeal. “We felt it was time to show the sexy side of fashion again, enlisting four of the runway’s super seductive models,” he said.

We’re excited for these models to bring sexy back to style dressed in day-glo. How about you?