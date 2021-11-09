TikTok’s New Favorite LBD Is Still In Stock In Every Size

When an innocent TikTok user hauls a piece of clothing too good for his or her followers to resist, chaos ensues. Usually, it sells out in a matter of days (sometimes minutes), to then remain out of stock or available for pre-order only for the next few months. When said piece comes from a larger retailer with tons of backstock, though? Everybody gets the chance to get their hands on the It Piece in question. Today, it’s this glitzy slip dress by Victoria’s Secret.

Last year, a breathtaking mini dress by Mirror Palais went viral on the app, with users swooning over its delicate silhouette and sparkle-rimmed cups. That said, it was out of most shoppers’ price range, so many settled on DIYing vintage slips to get the look. Mirror Palais is currently closed for orders, but plans to refresh its site following a NYC pop-up this month.

What’s a girl to do with nowhere to buy a cute dress? Just in time for the holiday season, it seems VS has dropped their own take on an understated slip with just the right amount of sparkle—and TikTok is already singing its praises. User @eirunneba had the first video to pop up on my For You Page. “Run, don’t walk, to Victoria’s Secret. This dress is so stunning,” she wrote, noting that it was already sold out in her size in her local VS store.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Luckily, though, it’s currently available online in all sizes, XS-XXL—which, according to their size chart, can accommodate sizes 0-20. Not bad, VS! The brand isn’t known for being the most inclusive, so seeing this piece go past their usual size Large wins them brownie points in my book.

And of course, it’s super gorgeous. The simple slip features rhinestone-rimmed cups with a hint of lace at the bust, plus adjustable straps with a hint of glitz and a bra-style hook and eye closure at the back.

In the comment section underneath Eirunn’s TikTok, tons of users are commenting thanks for bringing the slip to their attention, with others fearing it will soon sell out. That’s why I’m here to tell you first before it’s gone for good!

The dress (which, strangely, has no name on the site) can be found within the It’s The Little Things shop tab. And it’s not the only piece by VS to go TikTok-viral! In the summer, tons of their bustier-style tops got a boost (pun intended) after the success of Bridgerton had fans leaning towards princesscore silhouettes.

My personal favorite is the Dream Angels Lace Corset Bra Top, which I own in 3 colors. As a 34F, I fit into the Large with zero issues, although it goes all the way up to XXL. The new black velvet iteration feels perfect for holiday party attire, so catch it being styled up on TikTok very soon.

This is also a good time to note that fashionista extraordinaire Hailey Bieber is a new VS Collective Member, serving as the face of their limited edition stretch-silk collection. The new 4-piece Silk Gift Set, available in four prints, looks incredible on her.

It’s available in sizes XS-XL, and if $300 for PJs feels a little silly, I highly recommend the Silk & Lace Cami Set for just under $100, or the Washable Silk Pants for $98, which I’ve been wearing on repeat around the house.

Bottom line? Whether you’re looking for a sexy bustier, a holiday party dress or some silky PJs, it seems hitting up the VS site might be a damn good idea. All of the above are TikTok-approved!