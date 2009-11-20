Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show: Sneak Peek Photos in Elle!

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show offiically filmed last night, but unfortunately we won’t be able to watch the full runway extravaganza until its air date on CBS, December 1. That’s why Elle magazine gave us a behind-the-scenes look at a fitting with models Doutzen Kroes and Miranda Kerr of the beautiful angel wings constructed specifically for the VS catwalk. The wings this year seem especially artful, ranging in themes from “Enchanted Forest” wings hung with vines, to “Star Trooper” themed wings crafted from film strips. The runway show will come complete with five different themes, each consisting of 12 outfits, Charlotte Stockdale, the show’s stylist, told Elle. Check out Elle.com for the rest of the backstage photos!