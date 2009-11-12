Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Adds First Asian Angel since 2003

We’re pretty sure boyfriends all across America have their Tivos already synched up for next week’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, (we may or may not be kind of, just a little bit excited, too). The biggest news to come from this year’s VS show is that rising model Liu Wen will be the first Asian model to strip down for the catwalk since the lingerie company’s 2003 show.

Some other favorites will also be returning for the show: Isabeli Fontana, Flavia Oliveira, and Caroline Trentini, to name a few.

A preview of next week: Just take a look below, and picture Liu with a lot less clothes; voila!

Roland Mouret, Spring 2010

Yves Saint Laurent, Spring 2010

Alexander McQueen, Spring 2010

Images: Style.com