Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2009 Announces Its Angels

Victoria’s Secret has FINALLY announced their new angels! Besides Adriana Lima, Alessandra Ambrosio, Behati Prinsloo, Doutzen Kroes, Heidi Klum, Marisa Miller, and Miranda Kerr, you’ll find new beauties like Chanel Iman, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Emanuela de Paula, Lindsay Ellingson, and Candice Swanepoel on the 2009 roster.

Since our beloved Heidi Klum is sporting a baby bump this season she’ll be playing hostess at the 14th annual Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show on November 19 in the one and only NYC. We’re predicting the new VS All Access iPhone app will be making it’s debut appearance around this date…. be sure to tune in to catch these Amazons strutting their new wings (we’re jealous)!

[Sassybella]