Victoria’s Secret Runway Pre-Show Cocktails

If you can’t physically attend the Victoria’s Secret 2010 Fashion Show, don’t fret you can still spend an entire night feeling just as bad about yourself when the runway show debuts live on CBS on November 20, but at least in the comfort of your own home. To make the event a bit more enjoyable, I suggest gathering some girlfriends for moral support for the moments at which you will inevitably exclaim that your breasts aren’t perky (or bouncy) enough and that your thighs are like tree trunks compared to Chanel Iman‘s twig-like limbs. One thing that we know will even further help the cause: whipping up some cocktails to help you glide through the night in one non-teary-eyed piece.

We enlisted British mixologist Charlotte Voisey, whose cocktail creations can be found on restaurant menus worldwide, to give us some tips on hosting a fun cocktail-infused girls’ night, whether it involves supermodels in lingerie or not. Read on for her hosting tips and recipes below, along with one special creation made specifically for us StyleCasters.

Charlotte’s Tips:

1. Stock up on some silicon ice trays, fill with filtered water and freeze for good, strong, clear ice for rocks drinks.

2. Get yourself a copy of a good cocktail recipe book. I recommend The Craft of the Cocktail by Dale DeGroff and The Modern Mixologist by Tony Abou-Ganim. Follow the recipes of the classics to get a handle on how to prepare cocktails properly.

3. Fresh citrus is best, so leave the bottled margarita mix in the store and shop for thin skinned, brightly colored limes. Don’t store them in the fridge; keep them soft and you’ll get a full ounce of fresh juice per lime. (Just enough for a great margarita!)

4. Good quality spirits are essential to a great tasting cocktail so buy the best spirit you can afford in each category.

5. Invest in a punch bowl for home cocktail parties and get the prep done beforehand. Then set the punch out with a ladle and some glassware and you can join in the fun once your guests arrive.

Start Mixing:

StyleCaster Swizzle

Ingredients

1 1/2 oz Stolichnaya

3/4 oz fresh lime juice

3/4 oz orgeat

2 oz pressed apple juice

2 oz Rose Champagne

Combine first four ingredients in a tall glass over crushed ice. Vigorously twist a swizzle stick or bar spoon between your palms to mix the ingredients and ice. Top with Rose Champagne. Stir again and garnish with fresh raspberries.



Wild Cherri Bombshell

Ingredients

1 part Stoli Wild Cherri

2 bar spoons cherry preserves

part fresh lemon juice

2 parts Rose Champagne

Combine Stoli, preserves and lemon juice and shake well. Strain into a flute, top with champagne. Dust with edible silver.



Miraculous Martini



Ingredients



2 parts Stoli Gala Applik

part pear puree

part lemon juice

Crystallized cranberries (simmer these in vanilla bean simple syrup)

Black pepper corn and brown sugar simple syrup

Glassware: Martini

Garnish: Crystallized cranberries on a pic



Stoli Vanil Secret



Ingredients

2 parts Stoli Vanil

1 part lemongrass simple syrup

part lime juice

Dusting of kaffir lime leaf

Glassware: Rocks

Garnish: Dusting of Kaffir lime leaf with a Red Rose petal floating on top.



Original Starlet



Ingredients



2 parts Stoli

part Rhubarb puree

part lemon juice

part strawberry puree

Glassware: Highball

Garnish: Sweet coating of the rim with cinnamon and chili bits. And a flames orange twist.