Victoria’s Secret on Kylie Bisutti Model Controversy: She’s No Angel

If you’ve been keeping up with mildly scandalous gossip this week, you might have heard some buzz about Kylie Bisutti, a former Victoria’s Secret model who decided to announce to the world that she’s left behind a life of showcasing sexy skivvies because of her commitment to a little thing called God.

Earlier this week, Bisutti—who won a Victoria’s Secret modeling contest in 2009—told an in-depth tale to the New York Post, in which she spewed a variety of “huh?” sound bites including a gem about how Victoria’s Secret forced her to do things like “sell sex.”

Um, what exactly did she think she’d be doing when she signed up to represent a company that makes its fortune selling thongs?

“That’s when it hit me. I was being paid to strip down and pose provocatively to titillate men. It wasn’t about modeling clothes anymore; I felt like a piece of meat. The next day, I broke down and started sobbing. I was in my bedroom and dropped to my knees and started to pray. ‘God, why did you have me win the Victoria’s Secret Angel competition if it was going to make me feel this way? I’m not honoring my husband. I just want answers!'” Bisutti told the Post.

The really interesting part of the story, however, is that it seems the 23-year-old wildly exaggerated her claims about how much work she did for Victoria’s Secret to the Post. In the article, she says: “I’m lying on a bed wearing a tight, little T-shirt and boy-cut panty bottoms while camera flashes keep popping away. I’m giving the camera that seductive, bombshell look I’d become famous for.”

“Famous” is obviously a gross overstatement, as it seems she hasn’t actually done any legit modeling for the brand apart from an initial walk in a 2009 fashion show, which was her prize for winning the competition—something which Victoria’s Secret made abuntantly clear in a statement issued today:

Ms. Bisutti has made numerous fabrications and misstatements of fact regarding her brief association with Victoria’s Secret. In 2009, Ms. Bisutti won an online amateur modeling competition and hasn’t worked for us since that year. The prize for the winning contestant was the unique opportunity to a one-time walk in the 2009 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. Ms. Bisutti also participated in a swim photo shoot in 2009. That was the extent of Ms. Bisutti’s involvement with Victoria’s Secret. She was never a Victoria’s Secret “Angel” as defined by the terms of our Angel model contract. And contrary to Ms. Bisutti’s claims, she was never offered any subsequent modeling contracts or opportunities with Victoria’s Secret despite her multiple appeals for further work. She has repeatedly fabricated her work experience with Victoria’s Secret – including a relationship that simply did not exist.

Oh, and it should also be noted that Bisutti (who describes herself as “a model, actress, and business woman who strives to be a Godly role model and a positive influence” on her website, and solicits “prayer requests” from her fans) conveniently has a book coming out entitled I’m No Angel, and is planning to launch her very own “Christian clothing line.”

To read the full story (and you really should—it’s quite entertaining), head over the Post.