Victoria’s Secret Models Strip Down In The Name Of Santa

If you’re feeling a little more Grinch-y than usual, we may or may not have found the solution depending on your mood. Love magazine tapped some of Victoria’s Secrets Angels and other models of the moment for a little holiday sing-along for a video Advent Calendar of sorts. These are definitely not the kind of calendars we remember with reindeer and chocolates, but why not?

We get to be serenaded by little Lindsey Wixson singing ‘Jingle Bells,’ watch Alessandra Ambrosio shake her groove thing to ‘Santa Baby,’ and giggle along with Jessica Stam looking scandously adorable. We’re obsessed with the low-fi technique these videos are captured they look like they could be filmed circa Boogie Nights or possibly in Dov Charney’s basement.

Not to mention, you can shamelessly watch these smoking ladies strip tease to wholesome music. This is totally the kind of contradiction we’re into.