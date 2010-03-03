Victoria’s Secret Models Alessandra Ambrosio and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley: Up Close and Personal

SC: What would you title your memoir?

Alessandra Ambrosio: If I had thought about that, it would already be out!

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley: Days of a Rosebud.



SC: What does your daily beauty routine consist of?

AA: Moisturizing my face and taking my makeup off.

RHW: Sleep, eat, water, and cleanse, tone, moisturize with organic products.



Alessandra gets her makeup done in the StyleCaster studio.



SC: If you werent modeling, what would you be doing?

AA: A rock star.

RHW: Interior designer.



SC: iPhone or BlackBerry?

AA: BlackBerry

RHW: Both



SC: Where is your next travel destination?

AA: Paris

RHW: Paris– this evening.



SC: What books are you currently reading?

AA: JFK and Marilyn.

RHW: My Friend Leonard, by James Frey.



SC: Do you have a favorite film?

AA: Stealing Beauty. I love the soundtrack and the picture.

RHW: Nine.



SC: How would you describe your sense of style?

AA: Bohemian chic. I like to feel comfortable. I travel a lot and I like sunny places.

RHW: Casual, classic, a little bit rock n roll, and always a little sexy.



SC: If you could eat anything you wanted for one day, what would be on the menu?

AA: My grandmothers perogies.

RHW: My moms roast dinners– British roast dinner.



SC: What was the last song you listened to?

AA: Infinity.

RHW: A Vampire Weekend album.



SC: Do you have a nickname? Is there a story behind it?

AA: Ale.

RHW: Turk, because I run like a turkey according to my school friends.



SC: Whats the most fun youve had on a photo shoot? Why?

AA: When I am working with friends on V.S. shoots. Its like working with family.

RHW: I did a shoot for V.S. in Ibiza that was so much fun!



SC: Are there any photographers or designers that youre dying to work with? Who?

AA: Mert and Marcus/Balmain.

RHW: Steven Meisel and Chanel.

SC: Beauty product you cant live without?



AA: I love the daily moisture body lotion in Island Escape scent from the Secret Moment body care collection by Victorias Secret Beauty.

RHW: I love the Very Sexy Now fragrance from Victorias Secret.



Rosie getting camera ready for her StyleCaster interview.



SC: Favorite U.S. city/worldwide city?



AA: Miami and Florionopolis, Brazil.

RHW: Los Angeles and Barcelona.



SC: What is your next shopping splurge?

AA: Im going to Paris and have one day-off to shop. Who knows what is waiting for me there?

RHW: Victorias Secret shopping with my Angels card.



SC: How would your friends describe you in one sentence?

AA: Fun loving, very energetic, and a great mom.

RHW: Lively, funny, caring, passionate, and fiery.



SC: Whats your secret to feeling sexy all the time?

AA: Wearing the right bra to give you the right cleavage and to make you feel confident. Also black eyeliner helps me feel sexy.

RHW: A tan, a good hair cut, and a Body by Victoria bra.

SC: When do you feel sexiest?



AA: When I am doing something I love to do like surfing, or dancing, or running with my daughter.

RHW: When Im shooting Victorias Secret and when Im in the company of someone I love.

SC: What do you think is the biggest misconception about models?



AA: That our job is easy and we just have to look pretty. Its actually really tough. The days are long. Sometimes I have a 4 am call time and work all the way through until the evening. And models still have to work, look good, and be full of energy even when we dont feel well.

RHW: That we are stupid.

SC: Ok, be honest. How much do you really eat, and how often do you actually work out?



AA: I eat like five times a day. I try to be healthy, but I cant help myself when there is chocolate around! Its my weakness. I travel a lot so its hard to keep a consistent workout routine, but when I have time I love doing yoga.

RHW: I eat constantly– I love to eat and I workout when I have free time.

SC: Have you ever been told by industry people that you werent pretty or skinny enough for the job?



AA: Theres always rejection in the industry, but when you really want something you cant give up.

RHW: Theres always criticism in this industry, but Im lucky to work with clients like Victorias Secret who celebrate my body.

SC: What are you excited about for the future?

AA: To raise my daughter and future projects in the fashion industry.

RHW: I’m looking forward to working with V.S. and I also have a secret project coming up that I can’t talk about at the moment…so stay tuned!

More News We Love:

5 Ways to Dress Designer on a Budget

Street Style: New York, by Mr. Newton

10 Top-Selling Mascaras Get Put to the Test