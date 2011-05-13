Victoria’s Secret Model Lily Aldridge Got Married!

It looks like Lily Aldridge learned a thing or two from Kate Middleton and Sarah Burton about how to keep wedding details a secret. The face of Victoria’s Secret’s “Sexy Little Brides” line has been keeping her fansand those of her new hubby Caleb Followill, lead singer of Kings of Leonguessing about their nuptials, but according to US Weekly, the ridiculously good-looking couple tied the knot last night in Santa Barbara, California. The self-proclaimed homebodies held an intimate ceremony, with Lily wearing a custom-made Vera Wang gown and Caleb in a Gucci suit. Congrats, you two! Now go make some baby Angels and rock stars.

Photo via Victoria’s Secret