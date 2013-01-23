The Real Scoop On Modeling From Victoria’s Secret Angel Cameron Russell

For all you aspiring models out there, take note: the industry isn’t as glamorous as it seems. Don’t believe us? Take it from Victoria’s Secret model Cameron Russell. The 5’10 brunette beauty stepped off the catwalk and onto the stage in a recent fascinating TED Talks event—which are presentations by the world’s most influential voices covering all types of socially relevant topics—where she gave folks the lowdown on the modeling world. Read on for 5 highly interesting things we learned during Russell’s refreshingly honest talk.

1. We’re not the only ones who see models as the privileged few; they know it too: During her talk, Russell admitted that her success is more or less generated by her pre-determined looks, not by anything she has control over. “I won a genetic lottery and I’m the recipient of a legacy,” she said.



2. Modeling isn’t a career path for most: Deciding you want to model is sort of like making a living out of playing the Mega Millions. “Saying that you want to be a model when you grow up is akin to saying you want to win the Powerball when you grow up,” Russell said. “It’s out of your control and it’s awesome, [but] it’s not a career path.”

3. The girls we see in magazines are misrepresented images: No, they don’t actually look like that in real life. Russell proved it by comparing side by side images of herself as a “model” and her as a regular gal, saying: “These pictures are not pictures of me. They are constructions.”

4. Even the tallest and skinniest of the bunch have insecurities: “I am insecure and I am insecure because I have to think about what I look like every day.” We’d probably feel the same if some extra bloat or a break-out made for an unacceptable work day.

5. Models are funny: They really are. There were some great one-liners by Russell that we couldn’t help but chuckle at.