There have been more than 30 Victoria’s Secret angels in the brand’s 31-year history, meaning that fans have had more than three decades to learn the makeup tricks, skin-care secrets and hair tips that make the Victoria’s Secret angels look like, well, angels.
With the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show next month, we thought it would be fitting to look back on the best beauty secrets we’ve heard from Victoria’s Secret models over the years. From how to look more awake in the morning to the tried-and-true way to make pores look smaller, here’s what you need to know to look and feel like an angel, too.
Adriana Lima: Mix Avocado with Conditioner
For "shiny, shiny, shiny" hair, Lima mixes a mashed avocado with her conditioner and leaves it in her hair like a mask for 15 minutes. The trick, which she learned in her native Brazil, results in silk-smooth hair.
"You guys are going to think this is disgusting. People don't understand. I tend to really take care of my hair, but it’s very dry, so I do hair masks," Lima told InStyle. "You choose whatever is your favorite conditioner or hair mask, whatever, and then you take one avocado—I am not joking. You mash the avocado, you mix with whatever conditioner you have, you put it on your hair, and you put on a shower cap for like 15 minutes. When you wash it off, your hair is gonna be shiny, shiny, shiny!"
Behati Prinsloo: Rub an Ice Cube to De-Puff
To de-puff in the morning, Prinsloo takes an ice cube and rubs it across her face. She swears that the trick not only de-puffs her eyes, but also makes her look more awake and ready to take on the day.
“I’ll take an ice cube in the morning when I wake up and just run it across my face, and it really wakes you up and it makes your skin feel better, and it de-puffs," she told Glamour South Africa.
Candice Swanepoel: Use Oil to Sheer Concealer
Because her concealer can sometimes be too thick and full-coverage, Swanepoel first mixes it with a face oil to sheer it before dabbing it on her face with a damp Beautyblender. "It’s quite heavyweight stuff, so I do mix an oil or something moist to kind of smooth it out," she told Vogue.
Elsa Hosk: Use Hairspray for Natural-Looking Brows
Instead of using a brow gel, which can clump hairs together, Hosk recommends spraying some hairspray on a brush and pushing the brows up for a more natural look. "I prefer hairspray [on my brows] over gel because hairspray doesn't show," Hosk told Allure. "The gel can also glue them together a little too much. I think it just looks more natural with hairspray."
Jasmine Tookes: Use Vitamin E Pills as Moisturizer
For extra moisture at night, Tookes uses vitamin E pills. But instead of swallowing them, the model pops them open and spreads what's inside on her face to moisturize it. "Vitamin E pills will help moisturize your skin. I pop them open and use them on my face at night when my skin feels really dry," she told W magazine.
Josephine Skriver: Put Blush Under Concealer
To look more awake in the morning, especially in the colorless winter, Skriver puts some peach-colored blush under her concealer. She swears that the trick gives her a natural-looking flush that might be missing after a restless night.
“For those early mornings when I’m extra tired, and there are dark circles under my eyes—since the sun rises later in winter—I always get rid of them by putting a little bit of peach cream blush directly under my concealer. It works wonders!” she told Vogue.
Lais Ribeiro: Use Papaya to Heal Acne and Scars
As a native Brazilian, Ribeiro was raised to use natural ingredients in her beauty routine. She swears by coconut water and avocado for hydrating the hair and skin. But she also swears that papaya can be used to heal scars and acne.
"There are so many natural ingredients that work miracles on your skin and hair. Drinking coconut water is hydrating for the skin, avocado is great for both hair and skin, and papaya can help scars and blemishes," she told HelloGiggles.
Lily Aldridge: Use Yogurt and Honey to Reduce Puffiness
To look more awake in the morning, Aldridge creates a fast DIY mask out of honey and Greek yogurt. She's also known to make her own body scrub out of coffee grounds and coconut oil for smooth, soft skin.
“I love making a body scrub with ground-up coffee and coconut oil. It’s really good for circulation, and it smells delicious. I also do a DIY Greek-yogurt-and-honey mask that softens your skin and helps reduce puffy eyes," she told Allure.
Martha Hunt: Use a Q-Tip to Blur Lip Liner and Brow Pencils
Because lip liners and brow pencils can sometimes look harsh, Hunt recommends using a Q-tip to blur the color for a more natural look. "I soften [my brow pencil] with my finger or a Q-tip," Hunt told Into the Gloss. "I’ll also do the same thing with lip liner—in like a natural color—I will use the Lip Cheat Charlotte Tilbury ones. I think the trick is to soften the line with your finger or a Q-tip so it’s not such a hard line and it looks more like a natural lip shade."
Romee Strijd: Condition Only the Ends of Your Hair
Strijd is a big believer in conditioning only the ends of your hair. This is because over-conditioning can sometimes flatten the hair and strip it of its volume.
"I love to use volumizing shampoo and use conditioner only at the ends because otherwise it makes your hair too flat," she told Elle. "Then, I just blow-dry my hair and put it in a bun and let it down after an hour."
Sara Sampaio: Wash Your Hair Before Bed to Prevent Acne
Though many warn against washing your hair every day, Sampaio believes it's one of the reasons for her crystal-clear skin. In an interview with Elle, the model said she washed her hair every night before bed so her dirty and product-covered hair doesn't touch her face and pillow and cause her to break out.
"I work almost every day and when I get home, I have a lot of products in my hair. The one thing that I hate is going to bed with my hair dirty with products because then it gets onto my skin and I start breaking out, so I tend to always take a shower at night before I go to bed," Sampaio said.
If you don't feel like showering every day, Sampaio also recommends spraying some dry shampoo on it and putting it up so it's not touching your face in your sleep. "If you're lazy, or you're like, 'I can do one more day without washing my hair,' I'll do a messy ponytail and use dry shampoo for texture," she said.
Stella Maxwell: Use Sweet Potatoes and Chocolate as Natural SPF
For Maxwell, sun protection works from the inside-out, which is why she recommends eating foods such as dark chocolate, sweet potatoes and pomegranates, to protect from the sun. According to her, if you must use SPF, then be sure to use at least SPF 100.
"Eating right is a natural defense against the sun. Sweet potatoes, dark chocolate, pomegranates, leafy greens, almonds, and teas all help against the sun. Otherwise, 100 SPF will do," she told W magazine.
Taylor Hill: Heat Up Eyelash Curlers with a Blow-Dryer
For a longer-lasting curl, Hill recommends heating your eyelash curler with a blow-dryer. She advises fans to test it against their hand to make sure the curler isn't too hot before going in to curl their eyelashes. "I've seen makeup artists heating up an eyelash curler with a blow-dryer. They test it on their hand to make sure it's not too hot, and then they curl your lashes with it. It makes them stay up for a longer period of time," she told Allure.
