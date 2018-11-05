There have been more than 30 Victoria’s Secret angels in the brand’s 31-year history, meaning that fans have had more than three decades to learn the makeup tricks, skin-care secrets and hair tips that make the Victoria’s Secret angels look like, well, angels.

With the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show next month, we thought it would be fitting to look back on the best beauty secrets we’ve heard from Victoria’s Secret models over the years. From how to look more awake in the morning to the tried-and-true way to make pores look smaller, here’s what you need to know to look and feel like an angel, too.