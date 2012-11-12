Victoria’s Secret Apologizes for Karlie Kloss’ Sexy Native American Runway Outfit, Pulls It From The Broadcast

Okay, now we have to wonder if Victoria’s Secret is doing this intentionally. After offending more than a few people with a line of lingerie entitled “Go East” in September—which featured models in “exotic” Asian-inspired skivvies, including one particularly distasteful number called Sexy Little Geisha—the gazillion-dollar brand is back to offending sizable ethnic groups.

The latest infraction: During last week’s taping of the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, model Karlie Kloss paraded down the runway in a full-feathered Native American headdress, turquoise jewelry and a tiny fringed bikini. Generally not the most culturally sensitive move, but it should be noted this came mere days after No Doubt received a ton of backlash for a releasing a clip of their new music video “Looking Hot” which featured Gwen Stefani and the gang slinking around in— you guessed it—Native American garb. The clip was ultimately pulled, and Victoria’s Secret announced it too will pull the Karlie portion of the broadcast when it airs next month.

The backlash started as soon as images from Wednesday’s Victoria’s Secret extravaganza hit the internet, prompting hoards of angry people to immediately express their disapproval on the brand’s Facebook page, including a number of Native American women who accused VS of perpetuating sexual violence among Native women.

In what seems to be becoming a fairly regular move for the brand, Victoria’s Secret responded to the controversy on Saturday via Facebook and Twitter, stating: “We are sorry that the Native American headdress replica used in our recent fashion show has upset individuals. We sincerely apologize as we absolutely had no intention to offend anyone. Out of respect, we will not be including the outfit in any broadcast, marketing materials nor in any other way.” Kloss also expressed her regret via Twitter, writing: “I am deeply sorry if what I wore during the VS Show offended anyone. I support VS’s decision to remove the outfit from the broadcast.”

You have to wonder why a mega American brand—one which presumably has plenty of top-notch advisors—keeps repeating these culturally insensitive gaffes, which ultimately alienate large groups of consumers. Whether these occurrences are ill-advised publicity stunts or just general idiocy—which is frankly hard to buy since the company runs like a well-oiled machine—it looks like Victoria’s Secret needs to invest in some new PR professionals, stat.

Oh, to add insult to injury, November happens to be Native American Heritage Month.