VS Releases Lingerie Pics of Jasmine Tookes, Stretch Marks and All

Honestly, at this point, we all know that almost every single promotional image we see on the daily has been Photoshopped within an inch of its life. So it’s incredibly refreshing to see photos of Jasmine Tookes modeling the $3 million fantasy bra—and they’re not retouched.

Finally, in the Year of Our Lord 2016, we get to see models’ stretch marks. In a world ruled by Facetune and filters, it feels like a small victory. And for what it’s worth, we think she looks even more beautiful than ever.

The model was taken by surprise when she found out she would be modeling the Victoria’s Secret fantasy bra this year. “When they told me, I was so caught off guard, I thought I was just doing an interview, and Ed [Razek, Victoria’s Secret chief marketing officer] kind of sprung it on me,” Tookes told Vogue. “It’s such an honor for me to join a whole group of women who are icons, and who I grew up watching over the years.”

Looking forward to seeing her on the runway—unretouched.