Victoria’s Secret Is Going To Japan… And To Outer Space!

The Victoria’s Secret Angels seem to be on a mission to not only take over the world, but the entire galaxy. First stop: Japan.

The brand is stepping in to help the country in the wake of the earthquakes by auctioning off two tickets to its world-famous fashion show (and after-party!) next fall. The lot on charitybuzz just opened, with the starting bid at $13,000. That’s just a fraction of the prize’s estimated cost, which is a whopping $30,000. Getting face time with an Angel apparently doesn’t come cheap, but it’s for a very worthy cause. The winner also gets a meet and greet with one particular Angel, Doutzen Kroes.

The Dutch model is definitely someone who we consider to be otherworldly gorgeous, but we never expected her to actually travel to another planet. Just yesterday we learned that Kroes was personally invited to have a spot on the Space Expedition Curacao, a commercial space travel initiative that plans to make its first flight in 2014. She told the Dutch Daily News, “My work has brought me literally to the most beautiful places on earth. Yet nothing seems to be as beautiful as the sight of Earth from space.”

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris, Getty Images