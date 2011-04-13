Victoria’s Secret Has a Sexy Little Bride Collection (Video)

I’m going to go ahead and guess that Victoria’s Secret has been a main source of lingerie gifts for brides and brides-to-be since it debuted its first thong, but the sexy store has gone and legitimized what’s sure to be one of its biggest sellers with a collection called “Sexy Little Bride Collection.” Sounds sexy!

The sexy Lily Aldridge stars in the lookbook and campaign video, which features her in the all white lingerie looks including a corset, sheer underwear with bow details and lacy bras, eating cake. I think if you want to look like Lily Aldridge as a sexy little bride, you most likely have to skip the cake.

Any way you look at it, this is a pretty smart move on the brand’s part, if not for the main question: Why didn’t you already have a bridal lingerie collection, Victoria’s Secret?

It goes on sale this week, in case you happen to have a bachelorette party coming up.