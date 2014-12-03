Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Features Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, and Plenty of Angels

The annual parade of scantily-clad supermodels in over-the-top wings—better known as the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show—moved from New York to London this year, but it brought some good old American pop along with it in the form of Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande, who both performed. Swift performed her latest hit, “Blank Space,” as well as a newer song, “Style,” off her hit album 1989—all while clad in slinky, lacy loungewear, of course.

While Kendall Jenner may not have walked in the over-the-top runway spectacular, there were still plenty of supermodels to be seen, from Karlie Kloss and Jourdan Dunn to Adriana Lima and Candice Swanepoel. English singer (and Taylor Swift bestie) Ed Sheeran also performed during the show.

For a glimpse of all the Angels in their lingerie-clad glory, check out the gallery above! Which Angel is your favorite?