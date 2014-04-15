The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Will Move to London This Year

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is the epic, glittery runway show watched by millions around the world—and this year, it’s moving across the Atlantic to London.

Victoria’s Secret Angels Candice Swanepoel and Adriana Lima appeared at the brand’s Bond Street store today, according to the Associated Press, to make the announcement that the brand’s annual lingerie spectacular will move to London for 2014, where the brand has been starting to establish a retail presence.

The show will be filmed December 2 at the Earls Court convention center in London, one the main sites of the 2012 Olympic games. “Candidly, we weren’t well known enough here until we opened the stores,” Victoria’s Secret marketing director Ed Razek said at the announcement. “We have six stores in the UK now.”

This isn’t the first time the show has taken place internationally. It’s also been held in Cannes, as well as other American cities like Miami and Los Angeles. The broadcast, which hits 192 countries nationwide, will still (thank goodness) be available to watch right here in the States.