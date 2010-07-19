Victoria’s Secret Crowns It’s Newest Angel, A ‘Mad Men’ Girl Poses for Playboy

TWITTER

RT @frejabe it’s okay to need each other. that’s what makes us strong, that’s what makes us human.

So uplifting on a Monday Freja!

RT @Reem_Acra The party is up in the mountains in an old house and it’s all about folklore dance till the morning hours with lots of friends!

We thought we got to know her, but we didn’t know Reem was such a party girl.

RT @sea_of_shoes Help?! I saw this Margiela boot recently in an editorial but I can’t remember where…does anyone know? http://tweetphoto.com/33688009

No, sorry, but yes please to those boots.



RT @susiebubble Biomedical student wanting me to help put together a trends moodboard for a job application…

RT @susiebubble ….hows about you don’t apply and let someone else who can do that have a chance….

Word Susie, plus there’s prob more money in bio medics than mood boards anyhow.

RT @NARSissist How about we make 1 minor change to today… perhaps it could be a beach day, instead of a Monday?

We knew we loved NARS, but we thought it was just for their Orgasm blush.

SITES WE LOVE

Elle’s Kate Lanphear is looking smoking hot in Eddie Borgo’s latest lookbook. Are editors replacing celebrities as the new models? Our heads just exploded. (Style.com)

A Mad Men girl poses for the August cover of Playboy? We thought the show hadn’t made it into the sexual revolution yet, but apparently one of its actresses, Crista Flanagan, has! (Styleite)



Oh snap, some supers are dissing Gaga. Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell refused to pose with the often pantsless one on the September cover of i-D. Instead, each got separate covers. (Daily Mail)

We’ve heard of designers outfitting waiters and flight attendants, but Rockettes is new. Diane von Furstenberg created some snazzy wrap dresses for Radio City’s leggy dancers in honor of amFARs 2010 Life Ball celebration in Vienna. (DVF)



Photo courtesy of Diane von Furstenberg

We’ve professed our love for Fall Miu Miu, but it’s just wrong that the same (sort of) dress from the line ended up on three big covers for August British Vogue, UK Elle and W. Some PR girl is in trouble! (Guardian)

Jourdan Dunn is the newest Victoria’s Secret Angel on the block. New moms can rock lingerie too! (Fashion Indie)



Photo: Imaxtree

Francisco Costa on Calvin’s newest it girl Lara Stone, “We’ve never had someone who really represented our houses and all our licensees in the same way. She is very current, very beautiful and very womanly. It’s time for that persona and for that body.” We concur. (Vogue UK)

