We Snuck Backstage at a Sexy New Victoria’s Secret Commercial Shoot: Exclusive

It’s not every day you get invited to hang out with the Victoria’s Secret Angels, so when you get an exclusive invitation, you definitely take it up. To celebrate the launch of their just-launched summer collection, the lingerie powerhouse has given us an exclusive sneak peek into the shoot for the commercial, and it’s just as sexy as you’d imagine.

If these models we’re so downright sweet, we’d have to hate them for their perfection–in the commercial, shot by “Transformers” director Michael Bay, ladies like Karlie Kloss find themselves posing in edgier ways than they’re used to, including wearing a lot of black leather and strategically placed lace. “I feel like I’m in a Michael Bay movie right now,” Kloss says in the clip.

Watch the exclusive clip below!