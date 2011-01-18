Victoria’s Secret Angels Replacing High Fashion Models?

While a Victoria’s Secret contract is one of the most lucrative gigs a model can get, it certainly doesn’t carry much if any high fashion or indie cred. However, it seems that the girls with the bangin’ bodies are successfully able to balance their commercially-driven careers as wholesome VS Angels with edgier, more directional work for luxury brands and niche publications.

Alessandra, Gisele, Erin and more are starting off 2011 with a slew of ad campaigns and editorials that are a far cry from anything found in Victoria’s Secret catalogs. While it’s always fun to see a familiar face out of context, I hope they’re not stealing work from the up-and-comers! Click through for proof of the impending Angel takeover.