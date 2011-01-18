Victoria’s Secret Angels Replacing High Fashion Models?

While a Victoria’s Secret contract is one of the most lucrative gigs a model can get, it certainly doesn’t carry much if any high fashion or indie cred. However, it seems that the girls with the bangin’ bodies are successfully able to balance their commercially-driven careers as wholesome VS Angels with edgier, more directional work for luxury brands and niche publications.
Alessandra, Gisele, Erin and more are starting off 2011 with a slew of ad campaigns and editorials that are a far cry from anything found in Victoria’s Secret catalogs. While it’s always fun to see a familiar face out of context, I hope they’re not stealing work from the up-and-comers! Click through for proof of the impending Angel takeover.
The legendary Steven Klein shot Alessandra Ambrosio, Isabeli Fontana, Maryna Linchuk and Izabel Goulart for Dolce and Gabbana's Spring 2011 campaign. Epic, right?
Erin Heatherton is barely recognizable in her Spring 2011 ad campaign for John Galliano Swim by Robbie Fimmano. Whatever, she still looks amazing.
The surprise campaign of the season was definitely Gisele for Balenciaga. Shot by Steven Meisel and styled by Marie-Amélie Sauvé, her boyish, punky looks blew everyone away.
Alessandra's hotness knows no bounds: She's the February cover star of GQ Germany. It's a men's mag, but it's certainly not Maxim.
Here she is again, looking insanely gorgeous in Harper's Bazaar España's February 2011 issue, shot by Nico.
This woman has had a baby. Life really isn't fair.
The same goes for Gisele, who looks cool as hell in Balenciaga and Balmain for February's Vogue China. Shot by Patrick Demarchelier.
Peter Lindbergh shot the supremely sexy Isabeli Fontana for Escada's Spring 2011 ads.
David Sims also shot her for the Jil Sander for Uniqlo Spring 2011 campaign. I don't ever think I've seen Isabeli wearing this many clothes.
Karolina Kurkova gets all dramatic in front of Alex Prager's lens for Bottega Veneta's Spring 2011 campaign. Karolina is also the spring face of Max Mara.
The Isabel Marant campaign is one that I imagine every girl would kill for, and Gisele got it for Spring 2011. Move over, Kate Moss!
Vincent Peters shot Candice Swanepoel, Lindsay Ellington, Erin Heatherton and Lily Aldridge for the February 2011 issue of GQ UK.
Lily, Candice and Erin show off the goods in the newest issue of V.