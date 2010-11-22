Victoria’s Secret Angels Get Into The Holiday Spirit

L to R: Chanel Iman, Adriana Lima, Erin Heatherton and Lily Aldridge.

Victoria’s Secret summoned a few of its Angels to its Soho store and where there are angels, we will follow. We chatted the topic du jour, holidays, with some girls of the moment, and it wasn’t all lace thongs and Memory bras.

Erin Heatherton sometimes goes Gentile and rocks out to Christmas songs on Pandora, overall though, she relishes her Hanukkah holiday heritage. “ In my house it was all about dreidel, kugel and latkes with applesauce and sour cream. The holidays great, but my family got lazy and so wed do four nights of gifts instead of eight.”

Lily Aldridge, a self-proclaimed “Christmas Girl,” doesn’t let the Cali heat wreck her Christmas spirit. “I grew up in Los Angeles, and even though its really warm there during the holidays, we usually give each other cozy pajamas as a present on Christmas Eve so that the next morning we have festive, flannel pajamas to wear!”

Chanel Iman doesn’t look like the sweets kind of girl, but apparently she goes for it. “We bring loads of different types of desserts to the celebration, and its almost like everyone is trying to out-do each other from cakes, to cobblers, to pies. I just eat everything!”



Chanel Iman

Watch the girls strut their stuff on the runway when the annual Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show airs on CBS Tuesday, November 30 at 10 PM. Read on for a Q&A with Adriana, where she talks life with baby.



Adriana Lima

StyleCaster: Where did you grow up, and do you have any holiday traditions with your family that youve kept since you were little?

Adriana Lima: I grew up in Brazil, and our tradition was that every year on Christmas Eve we would get together at around 11 PM and we would sit together and eat a great meal it was kind of like our Thanksgiving. For kids since we didnt have chimneys or fireplaces where Santa Claus would come in since Brazil is so hot Santa would put the presents under your bed. So the next day in the morning the kids would look under their beds and see the gifts for the first time, and thats what I am going to do with Valentina from now on!

Is this your first Christmas with the new baby?

No, second. She was only a month or so old last year, though. Now since shes a little bigger, shes starting to understand things a bit more, so Im going to make sure this year to start our traditions. Id love her to spend time with the family well be in Brazil and it will be her first time at the ocean, so its exciting! Usually she loves the water so I think shes going to be fine.

Is there anything that youre really wishing for this holiday?

Youre gonna laugh but I want to go to baby nursing school! That would be my present to myself. I always wanted to be a pediatrician or a doctor since I was little, and this would be something similar that would make me very happy. One of the things I like to do, I always pick something that Id like even if its a day at the spa something that I can give to myself.

Lily Aldridge and Erin Heatherton

All photos courtesy of Victoria’s Secret