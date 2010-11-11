Victoria’s Secret Angels At D&G, Karl Talks Smack On Coco And More!

SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE!
- Yesterday they were angels, today they’re back to being models. Alessandra Ambrosio, Isabeli Fontana, Maryna Linchuk and Izabel Goulart are shooting Dolce & Gabbana’s Spring 2011 campaign. (Fashionologie)
- The man who apparently does everything he does perfectly is embarking on a second film. Tom Ford’s getting ready for round two and according to Colin Firth, “It’s gonna be very different from A Single Man.” (Grazia)
- No one can ever blame Karl Lagerfeld for holding back his feelings. At a recent conference by the International Heritage Tribune, he said of Coco Chanel, “No one wanted to be told by an old lady that miniskirts and jeans weren’t chic. The result was that she lost her power and in the end no one cared about what she did.” Aw, snap! (Vogue UK)
- Gisele who walked in Balenciaga’s Spring ’11 show is rumored to be starring in their Steven Meisel lensed ad campaign as well. (WWD)
- Alicia Keys looks all urban and hot in her new Vogue Italia spread. She like just had a baby! (Vogue IT)
DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET TWEET!
- RT @bryanboy: You don’t understand. This is an Alaia. http://twitpic.com/35x5mg Obsessed.
- RT @stefanogabbana Marina!!! http://yfrog.com/5xg3zlj Yes, yes it is!
- RT @dkny [DKNY PR Girl] Glossary of Terms: BUSY= 3-5 items on today’s to do list. SWAMPED= 5-10. UNDER WATER= 10-15. SUICIDE WATCH= u can’t even make a 2do list This is scarily on point.
- RT @victoriabeckham Coco is ready for the play offs!! x vb x http://yfrog.com/5lxsj Of course VB dresses up her dog!
TRIPLE SHOT: WATCH IT!
- Last night, Ralph Lauren displayed the “brands dedication to innovation by seamlessly combining art, fashion, music and fragrance into a modern 4D moment that has never been seen before. The vibrant world of Ralph Lauren will illuminate the evening sky as moving footage of iconic products are brought to life on the faade in a culmination of art, fantasy and light.” It’s easier to get if you just watch it!