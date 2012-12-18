Victoria’s Secret Angel Miranda Kerr Uses Her 1-year-old Son As A Weight To Keep In Shape

Ah, holiday time. While the rest of the world is checking our guilt at the door and diving for the apple pie, eggnog, anything else that resembles a caloric meltdown, Victoria’s Secret Angel and mega-model Miranda Kerr is busy keeping her enviable body in tip-top shape—with a little help from her adorable 1-year-old son, Flynn.

“Sometimes I will do squats while holding him as a weight. He likes that; he thinks it’s funny,” Kerr told the U.K.’s Evening Standard. Talk about being resourceful!

According the 29-year-old model mom, exercising with your baby in tow is also a great way to release much-needed endorphins (we’ll try anything to help endure the family-time overload). “Something that I think is good for everyone—but particularly young mothers—is to put the music on that your child enjoys and dance around the house. You can really have a great workout.”

Though most of us likely don’t have a 1-year-old at our disposal, we will look at our little nieces and nephews during our visit home in a whole new light. Bring on the eggnog!