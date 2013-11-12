This Year’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Will Feature 3D-Printed Angel Wings

This year’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is shaping up to be one of the most interesting yet; with performers like Taylor Swift and Fall Out Boy, and the pending absence of major model Miranda Kerr, there’s a lot of changes to look forward to for the year’s glitziest runway show. And now, there’s a never-before-seen technological addition: 3D printed angel wings.

Fashion 3D printing company Shapeways partnered with Swarovski and architect Bradley Rothenberg to create the crystal-encrusted wings, which model Lindsay Ellingson will wear down the runway when the show is taped in NYC November 13. The wings were precisely printed to fit her frame, an impression of which was created from a 3D scan of her body. The wings have a snowflake motif created from a geometric filigree outline, which post-printing was encrusted with millions of Swarovski crystals.

“Shapeways is thrilled to help make the 2013 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show even more dazzling in partnership with Swarovski,” Peter Weijmarshausen, CEO of Shapeways, said in a statement from the brand. “Shapeways’ 3D printing technology brings an unprecedented design element to the famed Victoria’s Secret wings, showing the immense opportunity 3D printing brings to creating beautiful, customizable items.”

See a sneak peek of the 3D printed angel wings above and below, and keep an eye out for them on Lindsey when the show airs on CBS December 10!