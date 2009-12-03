StyleCaster
Victoria's Secret 2010 Fantasy Bra Unsold – 7 Embellished Bras You Can Afford

Victoria’s Secret 2010 Fantasy Bra Unsold – 7 Embellished Bras You Can Afford

Jessica
by

Remember when Victoria’s Secret announced that Marisa Miller was the chosen one to wear the $3 million Harlequin Fantasy Bra for this year’s annual fashion show? While we think it’s pretty and would definitely add a new dynamic to our love lives, we were puzzled as to who would actually buy a bra for that much money… Well, it was recently announced that no one actually does purchase such an item! Apparently, they’re just for the show. Year after year, these bras end up being dismantled for that obvious reason. But because we love undergarments, we thought that a list of more affordable embellished bras would deem worthy for the occasion.

image

1. Chantelle Icone Demi bra, $98, at journelle.com

image

2. Marlies Dekkers Calder Plunge Balcony bra, $195, at journelle.com

image

3. La Fee Verte Peacock Bra, $50, at journelle.com

image

4. Si Belle Plume Bralette, $108, at journelle.com

image

5. MYLA Boned Tulle Balconette Bra, $140, at net-a-porter.com

image

6. Elle Macpherson Cake Contour Bra, $75, at journelle.com

image

7. La Perla Underwired Tulle Balcony Bra, $240, at net-a-porter.com

