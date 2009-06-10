Object Of Desire

Victorian Hippie Crystal Wrap Headband, $198 at intermixonline.com

Reason #1

As the hot days turn to breezy nights, this addition secures any unruly beach hair, allowing you to enjoy all of the season’s outdoor events.

Reason #2

This unique mix of suede, mesh, and sequin embellishments creates a boho-glam style suitable only for experimentalists.

Reason #3

Accessorizing your hair propels you into Upper East Side territory. Move over Blair and Serena — it looks like there’s a new Queen B. XOXO